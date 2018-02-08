Grandview police find man dead from gunshot wound inside running vehicle

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police in Grandview found a man dead inside of a vehicle Thursday.

Police say the 25-year-old man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near 119th and Newton Avenue.

Responding officers say the black 2015 Chevy Equinox that the victim was in was parked with the engine running in the parking lot directly west of 11921 Newton.

His identity has not yet been released.

Grandview detectives are investigating this as a possible homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.