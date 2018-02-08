Kansas Gov. Colyer promises new open-government websites to promote transparency

Colyer signed four executive orders Thursday aimed at promoting government transparency. He took office last week.

One order requires state agencies to set performance goals and develop ways to measure their progress toward meeting them so that the information can be available online. The order calls for the state to have a website posting the information within four months.

Another order creates a website for posting notices of agencies’ public meetings and documents associated with those meetings. Colyer said it would be set up within three months.

Colyer also signed orders designed to make obtaining government documents less expensive and to prevent officials from using private email accounts for state business.