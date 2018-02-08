KC Council approves revised plan with Edgemoor for new single terminal airport in 8-5 vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Council has approved a revised memorandum of understanding with Edgemoor on Thursday night for Kansas City's new single terminal airport.

The memorandum passed in an 8-5 vote.

Council members Scott Wagner, Heather Hall, Teresa Loar, Lee Barnes Jr. and Scott Taylor voted against the revised memorandum. Council members Dan Fowler, Quinton Lucas, Jermaine Reed, Katheryn Shields, Jolie Justus, Alissia Canady, Kevin McManus and Mayor Sly James all voted in favor of it.

Just last week the city's aviation committee unanimously approved a revised memorandum of understanding with the Maryland-based firm. A memorandum of understanding is a document between parties that outlines the agreement -- in this case, the new airport project.

The $1 billion project has gone through plenty of turbulence after it was approved in November. Council members rejected the memorandum of understanding with Egdemoor back in December.

Thursday's council meeting was packed. Several attendees wore "Ready for takeoff" stickers in support of Edgemoor.

The main concerns centered around Edgmoor’s commitment to minority hiring, labor hiring and other issues. The revised memorandum of understanding resolves 43 of the 45 concerns expressed by council members.

Chief among the changes are holding Edgemoor to a minority and women owned business participation rate of 35 percent for the $1 billion project.

Reimbursement for costs incurred by the developer, should the agreement be terminated, has also been reduced from $30 million to $23.2 million.

A community benefits agreement is now worth more than $28 million and includes money for veterans and Northland projects.

The Black Chamber of Commerce sent out a release Wednesday urging members of the council to reject the memorandum with Edgmoor because of the aforementioned issues along with financial issues it has with Edgmoor.