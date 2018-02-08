Mom walks out on son’s National Signing Day ceremony as he reveals the college he wants to attend

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida mom is gaining national attention after she abruptly left her son’s side when he revealed where he wanted to go to college.

Pensacola (Florida) Escambia wide receiver Jacob Copeland was surrounded on national signing day by several people, most were either wearing Alabama gear or Tennessee gear. Seated to his right was his mother, wearing an Alabama sweatshirt and a Tennessee knit hat.

As soon as Copeland grabbed a Florida hat and announced he would play for the Gators rather than Alabama or Tennessee, Copeland’s mother left the table.

Copeland says that he felt most welcome at Florida among his three finalists, adding “I couldn’t go with my mom, I wanted to go with my heart.”