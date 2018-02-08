Mother of 2-year-old Gardner girl allegedly killed by father’s fiancee files lawsuit

GARDNER, Kan. — The mother of a slain 2-year-old from Gardner has filed a lawsuit against the girl’s father, his fiancée and the fiancee’s father.

The Kansas City Star reports that Stephanie Porting alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that Lindsey Thomasson committed intentional battery as well as negligent physical discipline. Thomasson was caring for Porting’s daughter, Presley, when the girl died in February 2017.

Thomasson has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in Presley’s death. The charge alleges the girl died from child abuse. Presley’s last name has been listed both as Russom and Porting in court documents.

The suit also alleges Presley’s father, Nick Russom, and Thomasson’s father, Michael Thomasson, should have known Thomasson was abusing Presley. The girl lived with Russom and his fiancee in Gardner.