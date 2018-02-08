Oak Park High basketball star commits to Kansas Jayhawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A couple of weeks ago, Ochai Agbaji didn't have a single college basketball scholarship offer. That all changed very quickly.

Agbaji and his family moved to Kansas City when he was in first grade. This spring, he'll move to Lawrence.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Oak Park High School announced his commitment to the University of Kansas during an afternoon news conference in the Oak Park gymnasium.

His Northmen teammates and hundreds of his classmates cheered wildly when Agbaji unzipped his jacket to reveal a KU basketball t-shirt and pulled on a KU cap.

Agbaji started his senior season as one of the top basketball players in the Kansas City metro.

He received his first scholarship offer a couple of weeks ago from Texas A&M. Offers from Nebraska, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Oregon State and Wisconsin followed.

Bill Self watched Agbaji score 29 points at Ruskin High School last Friday night. The very next day, Agbaji attended the KU-OSU game at Allen Fieldhouse, and Self offered him a scholarship.

Agbaji called Self Wednesday night to accept.

The Oak Park senior is averaging 28 points and 10 rebounds per game for the Northmen.