Police: Parents stop by 25-year-old's KC apartment to drop off laundry, find him dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for clues in the death of a 25-year-old man killed Sunday.

Police say Jacob Skowronski’s parents stopped by his apartment near East 98th Street and Hedges Avenue Sunday at 5 p.m. to drop off laundry and noticed the front door was unlocked. When his parents went inside, they found Jacob on the floor near a pool of blood.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Police did not say how Jacob died, but they ask that anyone with any information call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.