KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old Kansas City boy, officials say.

Moses I. Escalante is 4-foot-6 and weighs 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue shirt and pants and black and white Nike shoes and was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of 5th Street and Oakley Avenue, police said.

If you seen Moses, please call 911 immediately.