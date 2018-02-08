Reward for info. leading to arrest in murder of 9-yr.-old Grandview boy now $10,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a local 9-year-old has been increased to $10,000.

Kansas City police say they have only received four tips in the shooting death of Dominic Young Jr. The little boy was killed Jan. 20 near Emmanuel Cleaver Boulevard and 71-Highway. He was with his father. His father says they got caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

The elder Young got out of there quickly, not realizing his son had been shot until they arrived in Grandview, approximately 10 miles away.

D.J. was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The father and child are presumed to be innocent bystanders, according to police.

No one is in custody yet in connection with D.J.’s death.

KCPD is asking anyone who saw this shooting or knows anything about it to call the KCPD Homicide Unit or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.