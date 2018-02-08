School bus with students on board caught in crossfires of rolling gun battle in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City school bus was caught in a rolling gun battle Thursday near 46th Street and Wabash Avenue, officials say.

Fortunately, none of the students on board were injured.

KCPS spokesperson Ray said the bus was transporting students from Melcher Elementary.

The bus was not involved in the shooting, but a window was shot out. The driver immediately drove the bus to a safe location. Everyone is safe and secure, Weikal said.

All of the children on the bus were transported to another bus and have now left the scene, Weikal said.

Kansas City Public Schools security officers and Kansas City police are on scene and are also at nearby schools to ensure student safety.