Basehor, Kan. -- At the biggest powerlifting meet of its kind in the Midwest, the Basehor-Linwood girls weightlifting team once again dominated.

The Bobcats set personal and school records at the 11th Annual Basehor-Linwood Bobcat Powerlifting Invitational. That's whey they're FOX4 and HyVee's Team of the Week.