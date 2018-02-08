These pet-friendly Kansas City metro stores let you shop with your furry friend in tow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A lot of people go shopping with their best friend, but what if your best friend is your dog?

FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt took her dog Bisou out and found where you can shop in Kansas City with your furry pal.

The first stop was Westlake Ace Hardware in Westport. Dogs are so welcome there they even get treats over the counter.

"It's really fun to have dogs shopping in your store.To be able to bring the whole family into the store is a great thing, and our dogs even know that we store treats up at the register," General Manager Amber Murfin said.

"We love it. We love feeling welcome. We love that everyone here is kind and welcoming to the canines and to me, and we're here all the time," regular customer Lisa Ash-Drackert said.

The company love dogs so much, a year ago they dedicated a whole section of their store to pets.

At Academy Sports in Overland Park there's something for everyone. Maybe a kayak for you and a tennis ball for your puppy pal.

If you go to HMK on the Plaza, or any Hallmark store for that matter, your dog can pick out a birthday card for the Dalmatian down the street.

After that, Sherae and Bisou did some light reading at Half Price Books in Westport where dogs are always welcome.

"It's really just about making people feel at home and welcome. Like, that's what Half Price Books is all about. We just want people to basically feel comfortable to come in and just relax," manager Johanna Kupecki said.

So, stroll the aisles at your leisure, pick out your favorite book, and let your dog curl up on your lap.

If you head to Tiffany & Co. on the Plaza, there's no reason to stand out in the cold when you can walk right in, and even your pup is treated like a princess.

So, don't forget to take your dog next time you go shopping! Your furry friend will thank you.

However, always remember to keep them on a leash.

Here are some other dog friendly stores around the metro:

Michaels

Ross

Sephora

Ann Taylor & Ann Taylor Loft

Bath & Body Works

Home Depot

Pottery Barn

Macy's

Bass Pro Shops

Barnes & Noble

LUSH Cosmetics

Restoration Hardware

Gap

Urban Outfitters

Anthropologie

Free People

Foot Locker

Bebe

Nordstrom

Old Navy

Tractor Supply Co.

The Apple Store