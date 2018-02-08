× Woman facing charges in connection to deadly KCK stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office tells FOX4 that they filed charges on Monday against a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing that occurred in KCK in January.

The prosecutor charged 28-year-old Tara Treece with second-degree murder and one count of criminal use of weapons for her alleged connection to the killing of 32-year-old Megan Hernandez.

When police officers arrived at the KCK home near Mill Street and Miami Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 18, they found Hernandez dead on the front porch from stab wounds.

Treece is currently being held in the Saline County, Mo., jail, approximately 100 miles east of Kansas City.

Treece waived extradition and will be returned to Wyandotte County.

Prosecutors have asked that her bond be set at $200,00.