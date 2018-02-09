Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o talks about the cultural impact of “Black Panther.” She also talks about how the Marvel movie is inspiring people to travel to Africa.
After years in development “Black Panther” finally comes to life
Netflix’s “Black Mirror” anthology is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease
Christian Bale loves the fact that “Hostile” accurately portrays Native Americans
Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for more harmonizing in “Pitch Perfect 3”
The Bellas are back and heading to Paris for Pitch Perfect 3
S.T.E.A.M. Team talks DNA
“The Greatest Showman” Hugh Jackman sings and dances in this lively family musical
The “Pitch Perfect” franchise helped to launch Hailee Steinfeld and Esther Dean’s singing careers
“The Man Who Invented Christmas” shows how Charles Dickens redefined the holiday
Director Dee Rees could become the first African-American woman to get nominated for an Oscar for Best Director
Mary J. Blige and Carey Mulligan deliver Oscar worthy performances
FOX 4 chats with Mark Wahlberg, star of new film ‘All the Money in the World’