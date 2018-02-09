× Chiefs LB Tamba Hali wakes up to find vehicle stolen out of Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali had a frightening experience Friday morning.

The 34-year-old tweeted just before 5 a.m. that his Mercedes ML 350, an SUV, was stolen from the Westport area.

Hali did not say specifically where his vehicle was when it was stolen.

The linebacker was able to use the ‘mbrace‘ technology Mercedes vehicles come equipped with to eventually track it down. He tweeted around 5:48 a.m. that it had been found in Warrensburg, Mo.

So I woke up to my white Mercedes ML 350 stolen downtown Kansas City Westport to be specific. If you see pls report thanks. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) February 9, 2018