Local National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day and National Bagel Day, scroll down to find a list of local deals available Friday, Feb. 9.

Baskin-Robbins

From 3 to 7 p.m., Baskin-Robbins is giving away free samples of its new sweetheart polar pizza ice cream at participating locations. In Kansas City there are two Baskin-Robbins locations. One is in the Brookside shopping area. The other is along North Oak Trafficway near Oak Park High School.

California Pizza Kitchen

The pizza chain is allowing customers to substitute their pizza crust for a cauliflower crust for free. The only location around the metro is at KCI.

Chuck E. Cheese

Free large pepperoni pizza with purchase of large pizza when you use the code 5555. Also, if you visit between 6 and 8 p.m., you will get a free brownie square. There are locations at the Tiffany Springs Shopping Center in the Northland, Overland Park along Metcalf and Independence along 39th Street.

Domino’s

They’re offering two menu items for $5.99 each. Click here for the list of included items and locations near you.

Godfather’s Pizza

Two large one-topping pizzas for $22. Godfather’s has multiple locations around the metro. Click here for the full list.

Papa John’s

Dual layer pepperoni pizza for $10. Click here for the Papa John’s location closest to you.

Papa Murphy’s

Heart-shaped pizzas start at $7. You can add cookie dough for just $3. Click here for a list of locations.

Whole Foods Market

Large ‘take and bake’ pizzas for $9.99. Click here for a list of locations.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Free bagel with shmear purchase if you’re a member of the chain’s Shmear Society. Click here to learn more and a list of locations.