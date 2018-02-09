Missouri Sen. McCaskill visits Kansas City to talk rising ER costs with health care providers, advocates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Costly emergency room care and an insurance company saying it won't necessarily cover the bills -- those are just two of reasons Sen. Claire McCaskill visited Kansas City on Friday.

She talked to patient advocates and health care providers about the rising ER costs in the metro and across the United States.

"I wanted to hear from those on the front lines," the Missouri senator said.

Anthem Blue Cross, a popular insurance company, recently announced it might not cover emergency room costs for Missourians if it decides the care wasn't really an emergency.

McCaskill said she wants answers.

"If the new normal is your insurance company will only decide if they're going to pay for your emergency room visit after you've been to the emergency room, then you're going to have a lot of people who are going to be afraid to go and get help when they need it," she said, "and people are going to die."

Anthem Blue Cross said it already sent notices to customers who will be impacted by the change.