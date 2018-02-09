Night to Shine event in KC gives people with special needs a prom night they won’t forget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For the second consecutive year, Gail Schmitt is helping her 31-year-old son Eric get ready for the prom.

"I always get the feels. It's awesome. Eric looks so handsome when he dresses up," Schmitt said. "As a parent, there’s nothing I want more than for my son to have a good time, to party just like every other person gets to do."

Eric has autism but that hasn't stopped him from living his life to the fullest and dialing up for a fantastic night.

"That is going to be a very special evening. Just really looking forward to the opportunity of going with my girlfriend, Katie," he said.

Eric and Katie are attending the 2018 Night to Shine event. It's an event put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

More than 500 churches from 16 different countries around the world host prom for people with special needs. This is Eric's second time attending the prom at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

"From a parent’s viewpoint, it’s a wonderful evening. Generally you wind up in tears by the end," Gail said. "There are thousands of special needs persons within the community, within KC, that we just don’t get to see everyday. I think this really draws attention to how awesome of a group this is."

This year promises to be even bigger and is something both Eric and his mother are excited to be part of.

"There’s been a lot of people there. It’s just been so exciting to see," Eric said.

"A night like this when he dresses up and he looks so wonderful and he feels so good about himself is just the best feeling for a mom," Gail said.

To learn more about the Night to Shine event or to volunteer in the future, visit the event's website.