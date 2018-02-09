Social media going crazy over new giraffe at KC Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo posted an adorable GIF of their new giraffe on Wednesday, and it quickly caught the attention of people everywhere.

Mom Lizzie gave birth to a female giraffe, who has not been named yet, last week. The calf weighed 105 pounds, according to the KC Zoo, and a neonatal exam on Monday morning confirmed she’s healthy.

LADbible also shared the zoo’s adorable GIF with the caption, “What a cheeky little guy .” Since it was post on Thursday, it’s has more than 17 million views.

According to the comments on both videos, people can’t wait till the warmer weather to come meet the zoo’s newest resident. That’s when the giraffe will make her first public appearance.

The last time a giraffe was born at the Kansas City Zoo was in 2015.