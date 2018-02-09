× Three finalists from St. Louis, Omaha and Rochester up for Shawnee Mission School District superintendent

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission Board of Education announced on Friday its three finalists for the open superintendent position in the Shawnee Mission School District. Former superintendent Jim Hinson retired June 30th after 34 years in public education.

The three finalists include:

Dr. Michael Fulton

He is currently serving as superintendent of Pattonville School District located in the greater St. Louis area. The Shawnee Mission community is invited to meet Dr. Fulton from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Dr. Blane McCann

He is currently serving as superintendent of Westside Community Schools located in Omaha, Nebraska.The Shawnee Mission community is invited to meet Dr. McCann from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Mr. Michael Muñoz

He is currently serving as superintendent of Rochester Public Schools located in Rochester, Minnesota. The Shawnee Mission community is invited to meet Mr. Muñoz from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

All meet and greet sessions will be held in the board room at the Center for Academic Achievement located at 8200 W. 71st Street. Each meet and greet session will open with a brief introduction by the candidates, followed by a casual question and answer format. Community members attending the Saturday sessions will be welcome to leave written comments about the candidates if they choose. Candidate Impression Forms will be provided by Ray and Associates and then delivered to board members. No board members will be present at the community sessions with the final candidates. Following the community meet and greet sessions, board members will interview each candidate for a second time in closed executive sessions.

