Trial date set for three men suspected in Lawrence Massachusetts St., shooting that killed three

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A judge in Douglas County set a trial date for three suspects charged in the October 1st shooting on Massachusetts Street that ended in the deaths of three people.

Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., 20, Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, of Topeka, Kansas, and Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, also of Topeka, are set to go to trial May 14th.

The gunfire at 2 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 1, ended the lives of Leah Brown, 22, of Shawnee, Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, of Topeka and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, also of Topeka.

Roberts was bound over on two counts of murder in the first degree, one count of murder in the second degree and one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

Rayton is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a firearm.

McMillion is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Police believe the suspects were in an argument shortly before the shooting. Police heard gunshots from the police department, which is less than a block away from the shooting scene at 11th and Massachusetts. When they arrived moments later, they found five people hit by gunfire. Three of the victims died.

“It’s sad that everywhere you turn everyone is carrying a gun at people just aren’t safe anymore,” said Gretchen Brown, the mother of 22-year-old Leah Brown of Shawnee, after the shooting.

A 28-year-old Topeka man was treated and released for his injuries, and a 19-year-old Topeka man was also hit but expected to recover.

“We do not believe this is a random act of violence. In fact, we believe it stemmed from a physical altercation just before,” Captain Brixius said at the time of the shooting.

Police confirmed that none of the shooting victims are KU students.

Shortly after the shooting, police requested anyone with any photos, videos, or any information to contact Lawrence Police, Crimestoppers. Police say they’ve also been taking information through their social media accounts.

Douglas County Crimestoppers — (785) 843-TIPS

Douglas County Dispatch (785) 832-7509