Two men plead guilty to creating illegal fireworks in connection to explosion that destroyed Grandview business

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Two metro men have now pleaded guilty to creating and selling thousands of illegal fireworks in relation to a fire that destroyed a Grandview business.

Thomas McKeehan, 67, of Belton pleaded guilty Friday to manufacturing and dealing in explosives without a license. James Witt, 76, of Grandview pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to manufacture explosives without a license.

Witt was the owner of JW’s Lawn and Garden Equipment, which was destroyed in an explosion in January 2017.

After the fire, Witt and McKeehan admitted to police that they moved more explosives out of a Belton storage unit to a property in Lone Jack.