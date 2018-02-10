Mizzou tops Mississippi State 89-85 in OT; more than $60K raised in ‘Rally for Rhyan’ game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kassius Robertson hit five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and Kevin Puryear scored five of his 13 points after regulation to help Missouri beat Mississippi State 89-85 in overtime on Saturday.

It was the third-annual “Rally for Rhyan” game at Mizzou Arena. The event honors 7-year-old Rhyan Loos, the daughter of former Missouri assistant coach and current athletic department official Brad Loos, and is a fundraiser for the fight against pediatric cancer. Rhyan Loos has been battling neuroblastoma brain cancer, but Brad Loos told the crowd at halftime that her tests have shown no sign of cancer for the last year. MU announced that more than $60,000 was raised.

Jordan Geist had 17 points, Jordan Barnett scored 15 and Jontay Porter 10 for Missouri (17-8, 7-5 Southeastern Conference), which has won four in a row.

Aric Holman hit a jumper and then a 3-pointer to give Mississippi State (18-7, 6-6) an 84-79 lead midway through overtime, but the Bulldogs went 0 for 5 from the field and committed two turnovers as Missouri scored 10 of the final 11 points. After Puryear hit a 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Tigers a two-point lead with 10 seconds to play, Mississippi State’s Lamar Peters was called for an offensive foul just before he made what would have been a go-ahead 3-pointer. Robertson capped the scoring with two free throws.

Robertson made three foul shots to make it 79-67 with 1:37 left in regulation, but Peters made a layup and converted a 3-point play before his 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining made it 79-all and forced OT. Geist missed a contested 3 at the buzzer.

Peters led the Bulldogs with 22 points, Nick Weatherspoon scored 15, Holman added 14. Quinndary Weatherspoon had 13 points and Abdul Ado finished with 11 for Mississippi State, which had its four-game win streak snapped.

Missouri — which came in averaging 14.8 turnovers per game, most in the SEC — committed only three in the first half and opened a 42-33 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs are 15-0 in games in which they shoot at least 45 percent from the field. They were shooting over 45 percent Saturday until a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer dropped their shooting percentage to 44.9.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State plays at Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Missouri will try to avenge a January loss to Texas A&M when the Aggies visit Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.