KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are looking for a suspect in a weekend homicide.

Officers were called to a house near North 127th Street and Walker Avenue late Saturday evening. They found a man shot in the stomach; he was dead when police arrived.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, nor has any information about a potential suspect.

If you can help solve this case, or any police case in the Metro, call Greater Kansas City CrimeStoppers at 816-474-TIPS or submit a tip here.