Victim’s family offers reward in search for shooter outside Temptations night club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Jan. 28, a young man was shot and killed outside a Crossroads gentleman's club. Now, his family is asking for any help to bring his killer to justice.

FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt sat down with a family still shocked at his death.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot behind Temptation’s Gentleman’s Club in the 1500 block of Grand. Jesse Harpool, 22, was found shot and later died at a local hospital.

Jesse Harpool's family said they are broken after he was killed just behind Temptations Gentleman's Club. They said he was simply waiting for a friend.

"I would give my own life to have him back," said Harpool's mother, Victoria Smith.

The past two weeks are the hardest the young man's family has been through.

"He was at the club, but he would not spend a dime. He was really just waiting for a friend," said his uncle Michael Smith.

Harpool was thinking about joining the military and learning the flooring trade from his uncle.

"I was so proud. So proud of everything he’s accomplished. Just watching him grow into the man that he’s become. I was just so proud of him," his mother said.

Weeks later, his family is still left wondering why he had to die.

"You know, it was Saturday night. He just was a 22-year-old kid out trying to have fun just like every 22-year-old kid," Michael Smith said.

Jesse's family says he was waiting behind the club for a friend to get off work. That's when a witness told them a 4-door white Honda sedan pulled up with four or five men inside.

Smith says Harpool got into an argument with a man in the car and Harpool punched off his side-view window, a door opened, and a shot went off.

"To know that someone took his life over something so stupid. It doesn’t make any sense to us," Michael smith said.

"I was devastated. I mean, shattering. It was shattering. I'm going to cry," his mother said.

"There's never going to be any bringing him back, and so, the rest of our lives we're going to be in pain every day about that," Michael Smith said.

His uncle says police are reviewing surveillance video from the alley to hopefully learn more about who did this.

FOX4 requested the video from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, but were not given access to the video.

Both Harpool's mother and uncle are begging anyone with information to come forward and help bring his killer to justice.

"I'm convinced there's many people out there that could point us in the right direction. I'm convinced of it, and we just need someone to please, please have a heart, and step forward, and give us that direction to go in," Michael Smith said.

His family is offering $2,000 for information that leads to the conviction of Harpool's killer.

If you would like to donate to the reward fund you can do so here.

If you know anything about what happened that night, they ask you to please call the police or the Crimestoppers tip line at (816) 474-8477.