The fates of Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and many of the best speed skiers at the Olympics are tied to the handiwork of a Wyoming rancher named Tom Johnston: https://t.co/lNEOwmoy2c pic.twitter.com/rEFMRzdIOl — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 12, 2018

PINEDALE, Wyo. — One cattle rancher and hay farmer from western Wyoming will have a big influence on who wins the speed events at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Tom Johnston’s other job just so happens to be as one of the world’s foremost experts on shaping a race course, most notably the downhill and super-G courses that Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin, Aksel Lund Svindal and the rest will zoom down come February.