Blue Springs family shaken after shots fired within inches of driver in possible road rage incident

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Police are investigating a possible case of road rage in Blue Springs that ended with bullets coming within inches of a driver.

The victim was driving along Adam's Dairy Road when a car beside him seemed to try to start a race. Someone in that car ended up firing shots, hitting the victim's SUV.

"He got off work about 1:30 a.m. and come home, just trying to relax and unwind and realized he needed dog food, went to Walmart and got the dog food," the victim's mother said.

The victim's mom said as he went to leave the store and drive home, the car next to him kept revving its engine. As the victim approached the intersection, he heard three loud thuds.

It wasn't until he turned around and saw his window that he realized he'd been shot at.

"He came home, and he was pretty shook," she said.

It turns out, the driver had fired more than once. Police recovered three .45 caliber shell casings near Adam's Dairy Parkway and Moreland School Road.

They also found the back door of a nearby senior living condo shattered by a bullet. Thankfully, no one was living in the unit, but that doesn't make it any less terrifying to the victim's mother.

"If he's shooting at other people's houses and just whoever happens to be around, then nobody's safe," she said.

She also said the recent spurt of violent incidents in Blue Springs make her question the safety of the community -- so much so that she and her son didn't want to be identified for fear of what might happen.

They're just counting their lucky stars that Saturday morning's shooting didn't turn deadly.

"I'm just so grateful that he's OK," she said. "Cars can be fixed or replaced, but my son can't."

Blue Springs Police said, so far, there are no suspects. The family is hoping anyone who heard gunshots around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning or may have security cameras showing a grey Dodge Charger, the suspect's car, in the area around that time, will turn that information over to police.