Ford boosts production of 2 big SUVS at Kentucky plant

LOUISVILLE, KY - OCTOBER 27: Houston Pastor Develron Walker is surprised with a free, all-new 2018 Ford Expedition from Ford President Global Operations Joe Hinrichs (left) at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant October 27, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. The pastor's vehicle was destroyed and his church badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is boosting production of its two largest SUVs.

The company says demand for the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition is so strong that it now expects to make 25 percent more of them than initially planned.

The two SUVs went on sale last fall. Last month, Ford said U.S. sales of the Navigator to individual buyers were well over double from January 2017, while Expedition sales were up 57 percent.

Ford is investing $25 million in the Louisville, Kentucky, plant that makes the SUVs. The upgrade includes 400 new robots to increase manufacturing speed.

The Expedition and Navigator are among Ford’s most profitable vehicles. Ford says buyers are paying an average of $77,400 for a Navigator, or $21,300 more than the outgoing model.