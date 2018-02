× Four-inch gas line leaking near 51st and Oak sealed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction workers were evacuated from an area of UMKC’s campus Monday due to a gas leak.

Gas was leaking from a four-inch gas line near 51st and Oak.

UMKC’s law building is not far from where the leak occurred. Students and staff stayed inside the building as a precaution until the line could be sealed.

As of 1:35 p.m., the area was back open.

It is unclear at this time what caused the leak.