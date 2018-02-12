Hyperloop feasibility study will take nine months to complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In just a few years a trip to Columbia or St. Louis could be much different and much faster.

Minds at Black and Veatch as well as the University Missouri are working on a feasibility study to install a Hyperloop between the cities by 2021.

The Hyperloop would make getting to and from a ball game in St.Louis much faster. In fact it would cut the round trip travel time from 8 hours to 40 minutes.

Folks at Hyperloop One say during the proposed route between KC and St. Louis pods would reach speeds of 600 mph.

The nine month feasibility study will look at various factors including cost, demand and logistics.

In theory, the ride would have all the perks of flying on an airplane and none of the disadvantages.

"You don't have turbulence, and we would take off and slow down in a much smoother manner than an airplane taking off," Dan Katz with Hyperloop One said. "It would travel at airplane type speeds on the ground. It would allow someone to live in Kansas City and work in St. Louis or Columbia. Or Columbia and St. Louis or Columbia and Kansas City so it opens up a whole new world of opportunities for people in Missouri in terms of where they can live and work."

There is a Hyperloop test track in Las Vegas. Pods there have been able to reach speeds of over 200 mph.