Immigration appeals board grants new stay of deportation for Park University professor, attorney says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The attorney for a Park University professor facing deportation says an immigration appeals board has granted the man a new stay of removal.

Attorney Rheka Sharma-Crawford tweeted the update on Syed Jamal, the 55-year-old Kansas man from Bangladesh, on Monday afternoon, just hours after a federal immigration judge denied a stay of deportation that was issued last week.

BREAKING ON JAMAL: BOARD OF IMMIGRATION APPEALS GRANTS NEW STAY OF REMOVAL. — Sharma-Crawford Atty (@515Law) February 12, 2018

“A federal judge denied Syed Ahmed Jamal’s motion to reopen his immigration case for ‘lack of jurisdiction,’ and vacated the temporary stay of removal that had been granted Feb. 8, 2018,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said of the judge’s Monday morning decision. “Jamal is currently in ICE custody pending his removal to Bangladesh.”

After the judge denied the previous stay, Jamal’s attorney filed an appeal along with a fresh motion for stay with the Board of Immigration Appeals in Falls Church, Virginia.

Further details on Jamal’s latest stay of deportation were not immediately available, but the law office representing Jamal said they will hold a news conference Monday to provide more information.

Watch the news conference in the video player above, starting at 5 p.m.

Jamal has been in the United States for more than 30 years. In January, Jamal was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at his home in Lawrence. His wife and three children watched as immigration officials arrested him.

“They were loading my dad into the car. They had him in handcuffs,” said Taseen Jamal, Jamal’s son, “That moment, it sort of felt like something was missing in my chest, and I couldn’t breathe.”

According to ICE, Jamal overstayed his visa twice and violated an order by a judge to leave the country.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update as more information is available.