Local fast food workers join nationwide protest to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fast food workers in Kansas City will join a nationwide protest Monday as part of their continuing fight to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

At noon outside the McDonald's on Emanuel Cleaver Boulevard, Stand Up KC will join with Poor People's Campaign to continue spreading the message of Martin Luther King Jr., and the sanitation workers in Memphis. Monday's protest falls on the 50th anniversary of the historic Memphis Sanitation Strike, when workers protested for a $2 per hour raise.

Current minimum wage in Missouri is $7.70 per hour. Workers hopes to see a $7.30 per hour raise.

Bridget Hughes, a local mom of three, has worked in fast-food for 10 years. She tells FOX4 that her $10 per hour pay is not cutting it.

"Even with both my husband and I's income, we are forced to live in a two-bedroom apartment," Hughes said. "We do need the union, which is the biggest part. The union will secure our protection on the job and will secure the wins that we do have as far as wages and benefits on the job."

Watch FOX4 reporter Kathy Quinn's full interview with Hughes in the video below.