Man sentenced to 12+ years in prison for deadly Overland Park shooting

OLATHE, Kan. — The suspect in the June 2015 Overland Park murder of Velik Lannte Henderson, 18, was sentenced Monday to 147 months (more than 12 years) in prison.

Marquise Deondre Stokes, 21, of Kansas City, Kan., had pleaded no contest to second degree murder in the June 2015 shooting death of Henderson. On June 30, 2015, a shooting occurred in the area of W. 61st Terrace and Robinson, killing Henderson along with 19-year-old Trevon Dewayne Anderson.

Stokes — 18 years old at the time of the incident — was arrested weeks after the shooting, and was initially charged with first degree murder.