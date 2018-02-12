Man who received FOX4’s Pay-It-Forward award says he will use money to help others in community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The general manager of a local hotel tells FOX 4 he will use the $400 he received from the Pay-It-Forward Award to expand the hotel's community service efforts.

Mary Porter nominated Ted Frerking, the general manager of the Embassy Suites Hotel, for the FOX4 award. She said Ted goes above and beyond his job description.

"It’s really nice to see our boss do some the things he does, like vacuum the floors. Like he’s on his hands and knees down here. It’s really nice to see that. I mean it’s not usual for general manager to sit there and paint fountains in a suit."

Ted had a huge smile on his face when presented with the award and immediately said he would use the money to help others in the community.

