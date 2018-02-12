Two crashes along K-7 just south of Lansing, one involves deadly injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Kan. -- One person is dead following a crash along southbound K-7 Monday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. near Marxen Road and involved a car and a tractor-trailer.

As of 7:45 a.m., both lanes of southbound K-7 were closed.

Law enforcement has not yet said what caused the crash or whether there are any other injuries.

In the same area, a KDot truck was involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of K-7 at Marxen. There is no word on what caused that crash. A dispatcher with the Kansas Highway Patrol tells FOX4 there are injuries associated with this crash, but there is no word on how serious these injuries are.