LENEXA, Mo. — At least one person is being treated for injuries following a rollover crash along westbound K-10.

The crash happened just west of K-7 around 10:43 a.m.

Police say traffic is being diverted onto K-7.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash, but one of the vehicles involved was on its side.

⚠️⚠️We are out on an injury crash, WB K-10 Hwy, West of K-7 Hwy. Westbound K-10 traffic is being diverted to K-7. Watch for emergency personnel and traffic back-up in that area ⚠️⚠️ #kctraffic — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) February 12, 2018