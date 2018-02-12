Police: Donald Trump Jr.’s wife taken to hospital after exposure to white powder

Posted 12:42 pm, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:41PM, February 12, 2018

NEW YORK — Police say Donald Trump Jr.’s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and has been taken to New York City hospital.

Donald Trump Jr. along with his wife Vanessa Trump, attend the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

They say Vanessa Trump called 911 Monday morning after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment. Police say she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what the powder was.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating. A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Police say a hazmat unit is also at the scene.