Remake of iconic 70s sitcom “One Day at a Time” is back with with a new cast, twist and network

The cast of the remake of the iconic '70s sitcom "One Day at a Time" talk to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about cultural inclusion, the show's real-life themes and their favorite Norman Lear shows. The Netflix-original comedy-drama “One Day at a Time” is inspired by Lear's 1975 series of the same name. This time around, the series now in its second season, follows the life of Penelope, a newly single Army veteran, and her Cuban-American family, as they navigate the ups and downs of life.