KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people are recovering in the hospital Monday after an early morning crash.

It happened near 27th Street and Southwest Trafficway around 2 a.m.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Southwest Trafficway near 27th Street were closed for about an hour and a half.

Police say the vehicle hit a light pole and rolled over.

One victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital while the other was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital.