FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards sat down with Chadwick Boseman, star of one of the most anticipated films of the year, "Black Panther."

Boseman plays the titular character in the upcoming superhero flick, the first in the Marvel Universe to be led by a largely black cast.

Boseman discussed attending the premiere, which he described as a "royal experience." He also delved into the difficulty of speaking in a foreign accent.

Watch the trailer below: