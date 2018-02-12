Superintendent from St. Louis area named new superintendent of Shawnee Mission School District

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District has a new leader.

Michael Fulton, the current superintendent of Pattonville School District, was appointed as the district’s new superintendent Monday night at a special school board meeting.

The school board’s vote was unanimous. The new superintendent will replace former superintendent Jim Hinson, who abruptly left the district and is now working at a law firm the district used for legal matters.

Fulton worked at the Pattonville School District for 23 years, including the past 11 as superintendent. Pattonville School District said in a statement Monday night that its school board voted in December not to renew Fulton’s three-year contract, which ends in 2020. He then announced his retirement.

Fulton’s current district said his retirement date was not initially set, but now that he has been named Shawnee Mission’s superintendent, he will retire from the Pattonville district on June 30.

Prior to his time at Pattonville, Fulton also taught middle school and served as an assessment coordinator at Clayton School District and taught fifth and sixth grades in Bloomington, Illinois.

Fulton’s contract with Shawnee Mission will run from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2021, and his base salary will be $250,000, according to his contract.