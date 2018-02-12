Two healthy treats that are also allergy-friendly to enjoy on Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whether you're looking for a sweet treat that's not loaded with sugar or just something for someone with food allergies, Fitness instructor and wellness coach, Jenn Marasco has you covered. She shared two recipes with FOX4 that are not only healthy and allergy-friendly but also delicious. The whole FOX4 crew approved.

Berry Fruit Pizza

Grain free, no added sugar, free, gluten free, dairy free, nut free

Crust:

• 2 cups almond flour (or paleo flour blend)

• 2 tablespoons coconut flour

• 1/2 teaspoon unflavored gelatin

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

• 6 tablespoons coconut oil (melted)

• 1/4 cup raw honey (I prefer a light honey like clover)

• 1 TBS vanilla extract

For the Frosting:

• 2 cups coconut cream, or three 13.6 oz. cans of chilled coconut milk

• 1 cup strawberry/raspberry puree (fresh or frozen- blend until smooth)

• 1/3 Cup Honey

• 3-4 Teaspoons Beet Juice (For Color - From Fresh Or Canned Beets)

• 2 Teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract

Toppings:

• Fruits on choice. Shape into a heart

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF

2. Whisk almond flour, coconut flour, gelatin, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl.

3. Then Stir in coconut oil, honey and vanilla until a dough forms.

4. Spoon dough onto a round 12in baking pan or 9x13 lined with parchment paper or sprayed with coconut oil

5. Evenly press dough into the bottom of the pan so that it covers the diameter of the pan.

6. Bake for 10-12 minutes until just golden brown.

7. Cool completely.

8. While crust in baking- combing coconut cream, berry puree, honey, beet juice, and vanilla extract in a bowl.

9. using a mixer, mix ingredients on high for 2 mins (should be light and fluffy)

Love Cups

gluten free, grain free

1 cup of nut butter of choice (smooth in texture)

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 TB coconut oil

1 TB honey or maple syrup

pinch of sea salt

1 cup of ENJOY life or 85% cocoa or more chocolate chips (melted)

Directions:

1. Place nut butter, coconut, coconut oil, honey and salt in a food processor and puree until smooth and well combined.

2. Add a spoonful of the mixture into 8-10 mini muffin tins then pour melted chocolate on top of each spoonful.

3. Place in freezer for 30+ minutes until set.

4. Use a sharp knife to pop out each almond butter cup. Store in freezer and remove 5 minutes before eating to help soften the chocolate.

