Woman says Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt ‘shoved and pushed’ her outside Cleveland hotel room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Cleveland woman has accused Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt of shoving and pushing her, but that same woman has also been accused of causing a disturbance at the hotel where Hunt was staying.

A report from the Cleveland Plain-Dealer says a woman accused Hunt of shoving and pushing her during an argument in a Cleveland hotel hallway. But the newspaper also reports that another woman who was with Hunt’s friends said the woman assaulted her.

The woman was one of two who, according to the police reports filed, were asked to leave Hunt’s hotel apartment when he learned they were only 19 years old.

According to the Cleveland newspaper, police reports say a friend who was with Hunt said the two women stayed out in the hallway for about 30 minutes. The 19-year-old who made the assault allegations against Hunt allegedly continued to yell and pound on the apartment door.

Another woman who was with Hunt’s group of friends told police that the woman hit her in the face when she went into the hallway in an attempt to get the pair to leave, a police report says.

But the woman told police that Hunt came out of the hotel apartment and “shoved and pushed her,” which caused scrapes on her knee and hand and a cut on her chest, according to the police report.

Hunt denied the allegations when he spoke to police and said he called hotel security to remove the two women from the building, according to the Plain-Dealer.

No charges have been filed against Hunt.

The Kansas City Chiefs told FOX 4 they were aware of the allegations but had no further comment.