Despite setbacks and discouragements, fight goes on to stop Kansas father’s deportation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sayed Jamal, the Lawrence father and Park University professor who was in the process of being deported when a judge issued a second stay of deportation on Monday, is now in custody in Hawaii, according to his family. His brother says he has been unable to talk to him.

Jamal was airborne when the Board of Immigration Appeals issued the second temporary order blocking his deportation. While family and friends wait to learn what will happen next, his supporters are trying to stay focused on his cause.

"We may have started the ball rolling, but the story is what got the community involved because they love this family and they're shocked," said Susan Baker-Anderson, a family friend and neighbor of Syed Jamal, his wife Angela and their three kids. "I just want those kids, and Angela, his wife, to see her husband, and for those kids to see their father."

The Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence is also trying to help where it can.

"I`m still devastated, and I'm feeling just a fraction of the trauma that the children are feeling, that Angela, Syed's beloved wife, is feeling and those who are much closer to the family continue to feel, especially after a roller-coaster day like yesterday," the Rev. Eleanor McCormick said.

Attorney Rheka Sharma-Crawford said in a news conference Monday afternoon that Jamal was taken from a west Texas facility just before 7 a.m. Monday and put on a plane, which was scheduled to stop in Honolulu for fuel before returning Jamal to his home country of Bangladesh.

Crawford said it was "unconscionable" that Jamal was removed from the facility and his family didn't know where he was being taken before the immigration judge had made a decision Monday morning.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are now trying to do more than voice their disagreement with immigration policies. On Tuesday, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, (D-Mo. 5th district) announced he'd be working across party lines to keep Sayed Jamal in the United States.

"I will be working across party lines with Rep. Jenkins (R-Kan.2nd district) to see a pathway to citizenship for Jamal and his wife," Cleaver said. "I'm calling on ICE to bring Mr. Jamal home to be with his family while the court decides his fate."

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) said the policies don't make sense for America.

"There are a lot of people we should be deporting from the United States that have committed crimes, people who have hurt people, committed murders, who are gang members, we should not be wasting the precious resources of our taxpayers trying to cause problems in this man`s life who is a chemistry professor. It makes no sense whatsoever," McCaskill said.

Jamal has been in the United States for more than 30 years. In January, Jamal was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at his home in Lawrence. His wife and three children watched as immigration officials arrested him.

“They were loading my dad into the car. They had him in handcuffs,” said Taseen Jamal, Jamal’s son, “That moment, it sort of felt like something was missing in my chest, and I couldn’t breathe.”

According to ICE, Jamal overstayed his visa twice and violated an order by a judge to leave the country.