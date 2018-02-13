Get ready for spring training with these DIY baseball cuff bracelets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It won't be long before baseball season arrives. The Diva of DIY, Leanne Lee, shared her method for creating adorable baseball cuff bracelets with FOX4's Abby Eden so you can be ready for the next game.
What you need:
- One baseball (used or new)
- Exacto knife
- Embroidery thread(This is the one I used)
- Embroidery needleor craft needle with large thread opening
- E6000
- Epiphany circle cutter
- Epoxy circles
- Bottle Caps
- Felt for backing
- Acetone
- Baling wire or Toggle clasp or both
- Rhinestones, crowns, initials, bottlecaps or whatever you want to decorate your bracelet
