Investigation under way after 3-year-old child shot in Raytown, officials say

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon in Raytown, officials say.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Raytown police said they were notified the child was at a local hospital and had non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Police said the incident happened in the 6300 block of Ash Avenue and an investigation is now underway.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

