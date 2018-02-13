Lobster bisque from JJ’s Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you need help planning the menu for a date night, Julio Juarez, executive chef at JJ's Restaurant, shared his recipe for lobster bisque with FOX4 that Mark Alford raved about.

Lobster bisque recipe

Yield: 4 serving

Ingredients:

• 2 live lobsters, weighing around 4 pounds total

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 carrot, chopped

• 2 ribs celery, chopped

• 1 medium onion, chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, crushed

• 2 sprigs fresh thyme

• 2 tablespoons tomato paste

• 1 cup Brandi

• 2 cups lobster broth

• ½ cup long-grain white rice

• 1 cup heavy cream

• Cayenne pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Fill a large pot with 1/2 inch of water. Stir in 2 teaspoons kosher salt and bring the water to a boil. Add the lobsters, cover with a tight-fitting lid and return the water to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat to a gentle boil and cook the lobsters until they are bright red, about 8 minutes. Remove the lobsters, reserving the liquid. When the lobsters have cooled slightly, place them in a bowl and remove the meat from the claws and tail, again reserving any liquid that comes out of the shells. Chop the meat and refrigerate. Roughly chop the shells into small pieces and reserve, along with all the lobster remains.

2. Swirl the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat, then add the vegetables and herbs. Sweat until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes, then increase the heat to medium-high and add the lobster shells and remains. Sauté for 5 to 6 minutes, then add the tomato paste and cook for an additional 3 to 4 minutes.

3. Add the Brandi, then ignite or cook until the alcohol has evaporated. Add 2 cup of the lobster-cooking liquid and 1 cup heavy cream, rice and bring to a simmer and cook, covered, for 1 hour take out all the lobster shell.

4. Blend the bisque in a food processor or blender, then pass through a fine sieve, again pressing down hard on what solids remain. Add the cream and bring to a low simmer. Add the chopped lobster meat, let it heat through, then season to taste with salt and cayenne.

