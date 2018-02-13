× Man pleads guilty to capital murder in 2017 triple KCK homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The man charged in connection with a triple homicide in KCK in May of 2017 pleaded guilty to capital murder Tuesday.

Jason Tucker pleaded guilty to capital murder related to the homicides of 47-year-old Bernadette Gosserand, 47-year-old Vincent Rocha and 26-year-old Jeremy Rocha. The three were found dead in a home in the 1900 block of S. Boeke Street. Three kids ranging in age from 5 down to 1 were also found in the home, all were unharmed.

A fourth Hispanic male in his twenties was also shot and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

An attempted burglary charge filed against Tucker offers a possible motive and insight into what may have happened before the victims were shot and killed. However, no reason will be fitting for those who loved these three.

Tucker will be sentenced April 5.