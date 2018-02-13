Metro girl who allegedly received inappropriate messages from Piper administrator hopes speaking out will help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The metro girl who received inappropriate messages from a Piper school administrator says she's still recovering from the shocking messages sent by someone she trusted.

"When I received the first message, I was like, 'This is weird and uncomfortable,' and I just knew it wasn't right," the girl, who did not want to be identified, told FOX 4's Shannon O'Brien.

The Piper student said more than a week ago she received sexually inappropriate messages from an administrator on Snapchat.

"It got like really, really, really in depth detail of what he said, and it was just awful," she said.

He told her not to save the messages, but she did -- and she showed them to her parents. All those lessons over the years about being safe paid off.

"He tells me all the time about all the stuff that happens and that I need to be aware of my surroundings," the girl said of her mother's fiance, who said he was enraged when he found out what had happened.

"The last place our children should feel unsafe is at school," he said.

"The first couple days I was just totally like not with it, and I was sick to my stomach and stuff," she said.

The messages were reported to school officials, and the Piper administrator has been placed on leave. FOX 4 is not naming the administrator because there have not been any charges filed; however, there is an active police investigation into the alleged messages.

The Piper student hopes that by speaking out, she might help others in a similar position.

"If you know it is not right, then speak up and say something because it is not going to be held against you and you did nothing wrong," she said.

Editor's note: The girl's mother was present during the interview and gave permission for her daughter to speak to FOX 4 on camera.