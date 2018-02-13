New play equipment, renovations coming to Penguin Park in KC North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Starting in March, Penguin Park will renovate two of its three play areas, replacing old equipment with new pieces considered more inclusive for children.

However, they're keeping all of the park's signature animals: the giraffe, the kangaroo, the elephant and of course, the penguin.

One of the new playground pieces will be a large net climber. The play areas will also be resurfaced with turf.

This new equipment and turf should last another 15 to 20 years. Penguin Park opened in the 1950s. It was renovated in 2010 when a new turf was added. It has been packed ever since.

The latest renovation work is expected to be done before summer. The city hopes to get another grant soon to renovate the third area.

Penguin Park is located at N Vivion Rd. & N Norton Ave in Kansas City North.